DAV Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00071094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00482296 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,892.52 or 0.99848035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00042755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00081896 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00011605 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

