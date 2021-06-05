Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 33,469 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,469 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of OneSpan worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 51,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,378,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,873 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

OSPN opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.94 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.00.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSPN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

