Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 44,895 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 430.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.15% of Raven Industries worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 390,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 115,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after acquiring an additional 419,270 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 634,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

RAVN stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.82.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Raven Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

