Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 10,603 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Rapid7 worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after acquiring an additional 293,927 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,723,000 after acquiring an additional 93,177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,877 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,818 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.56.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.