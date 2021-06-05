Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 28,953 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of NetScout Systems worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $30.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

