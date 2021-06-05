Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 88,906 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,906 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of A10 Networks worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,741,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 70,794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $414,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,417 shares of company stock valued at $172,187. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

