Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys Shares of 41,349 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in WestRock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

