Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,128 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,287 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,608 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,220 shares of company stock worth $6,166,322. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $116.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

