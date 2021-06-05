Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

