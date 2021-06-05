Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,027.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $92.61 and a 52-week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

