Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,812 shares of company stock worth $13,696,633. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.03 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.59 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

