Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 185,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 262.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Shares of CHKP opened at $119.99 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.44.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

