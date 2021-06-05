Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after acquiring an additional 72,471 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,157,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Tenable by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,846 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

