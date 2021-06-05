Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Cloudflare by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cloudflare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $1,504,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,432.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 848,632 shares of company stock worth $63,248,002. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.88. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -197.81 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.