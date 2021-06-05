Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 360.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $9,865,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $9,096,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $5,507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

NYSE:VMI opened at $252.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.80. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.11 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

