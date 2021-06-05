Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB opened at $330.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.50. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.78. The stock has a market cap of $936.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,893,503 shares of company stock valued at $579,939,899. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

