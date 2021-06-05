Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.33 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $18,361,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $2,736,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $206.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.24 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.87 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,718,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

