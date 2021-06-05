Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2 Million Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,201 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.17% of Radware worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDWR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Radware by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Radware by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radware alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 126.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.