Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of H&R Block worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in H&R Block by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.25.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

