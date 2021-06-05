Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,860 shares of company stock worth $12,894,825. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW opened at $357.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

