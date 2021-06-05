Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 265.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 3,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM opened at $147.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

