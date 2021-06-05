Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 15,436 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 591.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104.

A stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $140.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.60.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

