Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 16,676 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,844,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 52,391 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $783,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.64 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.