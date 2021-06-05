Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $103.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

