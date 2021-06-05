Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 159.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.5% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 70,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 3.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegion by 16.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 823,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,458,000 after purchasing an additional 113,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Allegion by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $138.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.35.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

