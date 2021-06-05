Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $102,220,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 292,862 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $338.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.68 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,597 shares of company stock worth $2,695,859. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.88.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

