Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 1,760 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $219.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $592.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

