Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,693 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

