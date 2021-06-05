Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Takes $2.09 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of IP stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

