Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $250.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $182.01 and a one year high of $263.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.