DecentBet 24 Hour Volume Hits $214.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $177,792.80 and approximately $214.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00075666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.84 or 0.01004269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.35 or 0.09881939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00052968 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

