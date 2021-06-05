Decentr (DEC) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Decentr (CURRENCY:DEC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, Decentr has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Decentr coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. Decentr has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and $699,991.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00077014 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00113882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00025689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.30 or 0.01017078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.97 or 0.10106504 BTC.

Decentr Coin Profile

Decentr (DEC) is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,768,580 coins. The official website for Decentr is decentr.net . Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

Decentr Coin Trading

