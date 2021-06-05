Decentral Games (DG) Market Capitalization Reaches $33.70 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $140.37 or 0.00389191 BTC on major exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $33.70 million and $195,911.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00066349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00294422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00244294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.01118975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,108.83 or 1.00112162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,095 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

