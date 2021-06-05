DeepOnion Market Capitalization Hits $9.19 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $1,429.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001127 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00056481 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00048458 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,502,458 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

