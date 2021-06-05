Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce $10.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.49 billion and the lowest is $9.30 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $7.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $39.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.39 billion to $45.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Shares of DE stock opened at $356.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

