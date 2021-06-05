DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Tops $0.71 on Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $449,051.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00066723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00299876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00244526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.01136302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,706.75 or 1.00192019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,929,789 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

