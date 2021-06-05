Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $4.00 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.