Demand Brands (NASDAQ:DMAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Demand Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,151,492 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Demand Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMAN)

Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.

