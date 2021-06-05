DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $67.04 million and $81,238.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00007173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00067470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00296729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00245857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.01151830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,974.71 or 1.00436782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

