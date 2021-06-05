Dether Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Dether has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $33,814.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dether has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Dether coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00075666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.84 or 0.01004269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.35 or 0.09881939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00052968 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official website is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.