Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.65 ($21.94).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €20.20 ($23.76) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a one year high of €20.20 ($23.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -4.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.77.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

