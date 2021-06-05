Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.65 ($21.94).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEQ. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

DEQ stock opened at €20.20 ($23.76) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a fifty-two week high of €20.20 ($23.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.85.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

