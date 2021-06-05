Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.95 ($58.77).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €51.26 ($60.31) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business has a 50-day moving average of €44.99.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.