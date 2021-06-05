Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,908 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $31.66 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.51.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.