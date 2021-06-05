DEX Market Cap Tops $2.04 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar. DEX has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $845,318.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00075666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.84 or 0.01004269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.35 or 0.09881939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00052968 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

