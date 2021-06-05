DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,008 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of DexCom worth $41,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 35.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $8,985,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $382.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.23. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,708,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

