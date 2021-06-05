DeXe (DEXE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.64 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.10 or 0.00016996 BTC on exchanges. DeXe has a market cap of $19.90 million and approximately $30.64 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00077396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.70 or 0.01020844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.48 or 0.10084589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00052920 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,260,098 coins. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars.

