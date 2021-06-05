dHedge DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.33 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and $1.74 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00077014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00025689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.30 or 0.01017078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.97 or 0.10106504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00053612 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,454,484 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.