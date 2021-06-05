Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dialight plc (LON:DIA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 317.20 ($4.14). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 157,759 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIA shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Dialight in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Dialight in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 288.90. The company has a market cap of £101.09 million and a P/E ratio of -12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

