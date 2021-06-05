DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DMAC. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.55. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

